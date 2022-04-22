Restored WWII Mosquito set for Anzac Day show

Source: Seven Sharp

After being saved from the scrapyard 66 years ago, a World War II Mosquito has been restored to its former glory.

The late John Smith and his older brother George, now 91, towed the plane in sections all the way from the RNZAF Base at Blenheim to their home at Mapua, near Nelson.

That was over six decades ago and it remained in their shed, alongside other military aircraft including a P51 Mustang and two P40 Kittyhawks.

But with John's passing three years ago, the shed was opened and its treasures rediscovered.

The Mosquito has now been restored and, while it will not fly again, it is set to put on a show this Anzac Day.

The plane's two V12 Rolls Royce Merlins are poised to roar this Sunday during a special commemoration event.

New ZealandAnzac DayNelson

Popular Stories

1

PM meets Japanese student who stayed with her family 31 years ago

2

'Multiple people' killed in two-vehicle Invercargill crash

3

Ban on unvaccinated permanent NZ residents labelled ‘unfair’

4

Doctors noticing rise in concern over vaccine side effects

5

Meet new Breakfast co-host Kamahl Santamaria

Latest Stories

Restored WWII Mosquito set for Anzac Day show

'Multiple people' killed in two-vehicle Invercargill crash

PM meets Japanese student who stayed with her family 31 years ago

Trivago fined $44.7m in Australia over misleading rates

Ban on unvaccinated permanent NZ residents labelled ‘unfair’

Related Stories

Poppy Day expected to raise $2m for veterans and families

Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Nelson

Float plane sinks in estuary near Nelson, two injured

Nelson scraps long-awaited pride crossing