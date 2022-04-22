Restored WWII Mosquito set for Anzac Day show

After being saved from the scrapyard 66 years ago, a World War II Mosquito has been restored to its former glory.

The late John Smith and his older brother George, now 91, towed the plane in sections all the way from the RNZAF Base at Blenheim to their home at Mapua, near Nelson.

That was over six decades ago and it remained in their shed, alongside other military aircraft including a P51 Mustang and two P40 Kittyhawks.

But with John's passing three years ago, the shed was opened and its treasures rediscovered.

The Mosquito has now been restored and, while it will not fly again, it is set to put on a show this Anzac Day.

The plane's two V12 Rolls Royce Merlins are poised to roar this Sunday during a special commemoration event.