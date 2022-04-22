Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

Source: 1News

A man has reportedly been made a formal suspect in relation to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann – one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in history.

Madeleine McCann (file).

Madeleine McCann (file). (Source: Getty)

McCann went missing from her family’s holiday accommodation at the Portugal resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

Despite an extensive police operation, in which several people, including her parents, were officially made suspects, nobody has ever been held to account for her disappearance.

Initial reports from some media outlets suggested convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner had been charged with her disappearance but his lawyer has now confirmed he hasn't been charged over the case, according to the Guardian and other news sources.

However, he has been named as an official suspect or "arguido" as it is known in the Portuguese police system.

Christian Brueckner.

Christian Brueckner. (Source: Getty)

The 44-year-old is currently serving time in a German prison for the 2005 rape of 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz.

Bruckner has been the prime suspect in the case since he was named by German authorities two years ago.

He has denied being involved in McCann's disappearance.

According to a source quoted in the Evening Standard, Portugal’s statute of limitations means those suspected of crimes punishable by a maximum prison sentence of more than 10 years cannot generally be prosecuted there once 15 years has passed.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Person aged between 10 and 19 with Covid-19 dies in NZ

2

Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

3

Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on plane

4

9,390 new Covid cases on Friday, 13 deaths reported

5

NZ Qantas flight crews building 'blanket forts' to sleep on planes

Latest Stories

Pedestrian, 69, dies weeks after being hit by car in Timaru

'A high five?' - Ardern laughs off awkward handshake with Japan PM

Fouhy thrilled to make national canoe sprint final at age 43

Former NRL winger paralysed after incident during club rugby

Japan intelligence agreement not 'warning shots' to China - Ardern

Related Stories

UK patient had Covid-19 for 505 days straight, study shows

Queen Elizabeth Barbie unveiled by toymaker Mattel

Sir David Attenborough named 'Champion of the Earth' by UN

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won’t storm steel plant