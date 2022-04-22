Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

A man has reportedly been made a formal suspect in relation to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann – one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in history.

Madeleine McCann (file). (Source: Getty)

McCann went missing from her family’s holiday accommodation at the Portugal resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

Despite an extensive police operation, in which several people, including her parents, were officially made suspects, nobody has ever been held to account for her disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial reports from some media outlets suggested convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner had been charged with her disappearance but his lawyer has now confirmed he hasn't been charged over the case, according to the Guardian and other news sources.

However, he has been named as an official suspect or "arguido" as it is known in the Portuguese police system.

Christian Brueckner. (Source: Getty)

The 44-year-old is currently serving time in a German prison for the 2005 rape of 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz.

Bruckner has been the prime suspect in the case since he was named by German authorities two years ago.

He has denied being involved in McCann's disappearance.

According to a source quoted in the Evening Standard, Portugal’s statute of limitations means those suspected of crimes punishable by a maximum prison sentence of more than 10 years cannot generally be prosecuted there once 15 years has passed.