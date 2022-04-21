NZ, Japan to start negotiations for intelligence sharing agreement

New Zealand and Japan will start negotiations for an intelligence sharing agreement.

Jacinda Ardern and Fumio Kishida. (Source: 1News)

The deal was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo overnight in the pair's first face to face meeting.

The pair discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tourism and trade.

Ardern says Aotearoa is committed to closer engagement with Japan on regional security challenges.

“We will negotiate an information sharing agreement," Ardern said.

"This will support closer engagement in support of peace, stability and security in the Pacific and in the wider Indo-Pacific region."