Matariki: Luxon says National 'ain't unwinding a public holiday'

Christopher Luxon says National "ain't unwinding a public holiday", should it get into power in next year's election.

Christopher Luxon. (Source: Getty)

National had repeatedly suggested removing another public holiday to compensate for our new holiday - Matariki.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said it was "quite right to ask the question now" while the legislation was being created in Parliament, "because we won't get a chance to do it later".

However, legislation is not being created in Parliament as it passed its third reading two weeks ago and New Zealanders will mark Matariki on June 24 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

National's suggestion to replace another holiday with Matariki had been around since election 2020 - with the party's then-leader Judith Collins suggesting regional anniversary days or Labour Day.

While National's Scott Simpson said in Parliament that "the prudent and proper thing would be, yeah, sure, create the Matariki public holiday, that's good and appropriate, but let's consider getting rid of one".

"I've got a good suggestion for being rid of one: let's get rid of Labour Day."

On Wednesday, Luxon also spoke about removing another holiday in place of Matariki, telling RNZ: “That’s what we’ve been saying since the bill came to Parliament, we’re very supportive of Matariki, why don’t we cancel Labour day?”

Later in the day, Luxon said: "Love Matariki, love Labour Day, love every public holiday we've got here in New Zealand, but we're choosing to make a decision to add $450 million worth of costs to small businesses who have to pass it onto customers with higher prices."

He said that if the Government was going to be "serious about a cost of living crisis, you actually have to make some tough decisions".

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a suggestion Labour jumped on, with MP Michael Wood calling Luxon "out of touch with Kiwi families who need a break between Queens Birthday and Christmas".

That evening on Newstalk ZB, when asked if he was the Grinch who stole Labour Day, Luxon said he was "just trying to make a point" about the current high inflation and the cost of living crisis.

"I was being a bit facetious as to which holiday it actually is, but you can pick anyone."

"It's just a question of, we've got this legislation going through the House, we're very supportive of the bill of Matariki, but all we're saying to the Government is, which holiday are you going to replace it with?"

He said he did not care which one. "The hardworking Kiwis, the squeezed middle are doing it incredibly tough... and we've now going to load up another $450 million of costs."

Luxon also spoke to Newstalk ZB last night, and when he was asked again if National came into power if he would cancel Matariki or another public holiday, Luxon said that once it's in place, "it's not changing".

"All I'm saying is that before it gets locked and loaded, before we get committed to it, have we actually thought it through?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Once it passes through its legislation there's no turning back."