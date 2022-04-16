Glenn Moore resigns as Black Ferns coach 'effective immediately'

Glenn Moore has announced his resignation as head coach of the Black Ferns effective immediately, adding the allegations about him made by veteran player Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate on social media were "misleading".

Glenn Moore. (Source: Getty)

Moore released a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying it was an "extremely difficult and emotional decision" to make.

"The decision to resign from a position I am passionate about six months before the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup has been really tough for both me and my family," Moore said in the statement.

"The Black Ferns is a team of talented, motivated players, coaches and management and I unreservedly share their goal to win this pinnacle event.

"However, I remain concerned that the prolonged Cultural and Environmental Review continues to be distracting at a time when all focus needs to be on maximising performance.

"As such, I feel it is in the best interests of the team that I step down."

Black Ferns react after their second Test against England. (Source: Photosport)

An independent review into the Black Ferns' culture was launched last December following the team's heavy losses to France and England on their end-of-year tour after Ngata-Aerengamate said comments made by Moore over the years had impacted her mental health.

Ngata-Aerengamate alleged in a social media post Moore had made comments to her during her time in the squad including that she didn't deserve to be in the team and was only selected to play the guitar.

NZR responded at the time with a four-person review panel led by employment lawyer Phillipa Muir, who also led the 2018 cultural review of New Zealand Football.

The review found that there are "challenges" in the Black Ferns' high-performance environment, that the culture is not "fully aligned" with management, that there are "significant" communication issues, and that there are "health and wellbeing" deficiencies within its set-up.

Moore kept his job despite the damning review, raising questions from all corners before Saturday's resignation.

Social media post was 'misleading'

Te Kura (Source: Getty)

In Moore's statement on Saturday, he addressed the team's form, the review and Ngata-Aerengamate's post.

"When the team is not performing at the level required for international competition, then difficult and direct conversations need to happen," he said.

"In my experience, players take the news that they are not performing, or not selected in the starting line-up, differently.

"While the review made numerous recommendations regarding areas of improvement for NZ Rugby and Team Management, a key learning from the review is that NZ Rugby must put in place the appropriate training and support systems for management and players on how to provide and receive feedback."

Moore added he still denies the allegations made by Ngata-Aerengamate which he called "misleading".

"The post provided no context and unfairly and inaccurately represented me as a coach and a person," he said.

"My values and beliefs were called into question and it was very disappointing not only to me but also to my family.

Moore said he refrained from making any public comment about the post until now out of concern for Ngata-Aerengamate's wellbeing and to allow the Review process to be completed.

"NZ Rugby were fully aware of my position throughout and this was reflected in their endorsement of me as Head Coach," he said.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. (Source: Photosport)

Moore finished his statement by thanking people for their recent support and reflecting on the "honour" he had coaching the side for the past six and a half years.

"I am proud of all the team's achievements throughout that period, including winning the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 and being the first women's team to be named World Rugby's team of the year.

"I wish the team the best of luck as they compete against the World's best female rugby players at the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"You have my absolute support but now as a fan."

In a separate statement, New Zealand Rugby said a "further update" on the Black Ferns coaching structure would be provided next week.

Watch 1News at 6pm on Saturday for Andrew Saville's interview with Glenn Moore following his resignation.