160m bus lane raking in $4.3m a year for Auckland Transport

It may not be New Zealand's biggest bus lane, but it certainly is a big earner.

The 160m stretch of road in Newmarket reportedly banked in $4.3m worth of fines last year alone.

That's 29,000 $150 fines at an average of around $12,000 a day.

AA policy director Martin Glynn says although the rules themselves are straightforward, the road itself is tricky.

"Where we're talking about in Khyber Pass as it approaches Newmarket, there's very little space after the bus lane for motorists to get into the correct lane if they want to turn left."

Auckland Transport has defended fines for enforcing the law and encouraging the use of public transport, however Glynn says the fines are "clearly not working".

"AT [Auckland Transport] has time and again said it's about compliance rather than revenue gathering, and if that's the case we think it really needs to take a look at this bus lane and see what it can do to help motorists to comply."

Glynn agrees this is a problem in Auckland and could spread around the country.

"The issue seems to often be when a new bus lane pops up, one that's in a particularly tricky location like this one, we think there needs to be ongoing education about it."

Unfortunately, for those 80 motorists who get caught out daily in this Newmarket bus lane, there isn't much chance of their fee getting waived.

"They can apply online to have a look at their ticket, usually AT can actually provide the image as well but if they've infringed when the bus lane's in operating hours, there's probably not much chance of AT waiving it."