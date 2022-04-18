Kaikōura wants dark sky reserve created to save native seabird

The brilliant night skies above Kaikōura are on track to becoming an International Dark Sky Reserve, in a bid to save the town’s endemic native seabird.

The only other place in the country with that status is the world famous Aoraki-Mackenzie International Dark Sky reserve although there are Dark Sky sanctuaries on Aotea/Great Barrier and Stewart Island/Rakiura islands.

The internationally renowned accreditation would see the nightscape protected and become subject to restrictions around light pollution.

Astronomer Larry Field has built an observatory on his property on Kaikōura’s peninsula. He says because the night sky is “so clear, you can see a lot of things, the milky way the most spectacular part of it”.

He says “we’re in this black part of the South Island, between wilderness, and ocean”. The nearest large town of Blenheim is more than 100 kilometres away.

“It’s absolutely fabulous night sky wilderness. The dark sky quality is just as good, if not better than Aoraki Mackenzie’s dark sky reserve”.

He explains how rare that is with more than 80% of the global population now living under a light polluted sky and light pollution is increasing globally by 2% a year on average.

“If we can protect this as a natural heritage, and control night lighting, we have the potential for keeping this beautiful night sky for posterity,” he said.

Steps are now underway to protect Kaikōura’s night riches for future generations, but also to help preserve the endangered seabird the Hutton Shearwater.

Kaikōura is the only place in the world where this species breeds high in the ranges, but some of the birds are becoming disorientated on their maiden flight to the sea, mistaking a wet or shiny road in the town, for the sea.

The birds can end up colliding with lamps, cars, or land prematurely which makes them easy prey or at risk of being run over.

Passionate locals roam the town’s streets at night during this time of year helping to rescue the birds and release them safely into the sea the next day.

Joey Paterson and Cormac Flaherty were driving along Torquay street when they saw a bird in the gutter.

“We’ve found quite a few down there this year,” Paterson said.

“It’s always underneath the lights."

They deliver it safely to the Shearwater hub, where the next day Nicky McArthur from Puhi Peaks, which hosts one of the two remaining Hutton Shearwater colonies, tags the bird and takes it to the pier to release it into the ocean.

“This would have been its first flight. It got confused with the lighting in the town and rather than going to the ocean, it’s ended up on the road,” she said.

She’s saved hundreds of birds over the years.

The town has replaced its streetlights with a hooded version to reduce upward light pollution and is working with Waka Kotahi to modify the lighting on the state highway.

Becoming an International Dark Sky reserve would provide further protections particularly in regard to the District Plan and the rules for new developments.

“We’re not going to be in the dark, this is about responsible lighting,” McArthur said.

“All artificial light at night should be used with care, respect and restraint,” she said

The community are hoping to submit their application to become an International Dark Sky reserve later this year.