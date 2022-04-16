Person dies after being shot by police in New Plymouth

A person has died after being shot by police in New Plymouth on Saturday night during a vehicle stop.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Devon Road.

Despite medical assistance being provided, the person died at the scene.

“The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a Critical Incident Investigation is under way," police said in a statement.

Officers are working to identify the person and notify their family.

The road between Mountain Road and De Havilland Drive remains closed with a detour in place.