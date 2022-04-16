Person dies after being shot by police in New Plymouth

A person has died after being shot by police in New Plymouth on Saturday night during a vehicle stop.
The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Devon Road.
Despite medical assistance being provided, the person died at the scene.
“The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a Critical Incident Investigation is under way," police said in a statement.
Officers are working to identify the person and notify their family.
The road between Mountain Road and De Havilland Drive remains closed with a detour in place.