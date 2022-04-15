Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a surprise face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth earlier this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: Associated Press)

The couple stopped to see the Queen in the UK on their way to attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

News of the meeting was first reported by a British tabloid before being confirmed by a spokesperson for the couple.

The Sun reported that the couple also visited Prince Charles in the pair's first joint trip to Britain since March 2020.

The couple's meeting with the Queen comes two years after they resigned from their royal duties.

On the eve of her 96th birthday next month, the Queen is not expected to participate in Easter Sunday services this year and missed Maundy Thursday services for the first time since 1970.

There are reports the monarch is suffering from mobility issues.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle are now on their way to the Invictus Games in Netherlands, which will take place from 16 to 22 April.

The games are a sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military service people.