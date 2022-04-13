Official cash rate hiked to 1.5% by Reserve Bank

Source: 1News

The Reserve Bank has lifted the Official Cash Rate .50 basis points to 1.5%.

Various NZ dollar notes (file image)

Various NZ dollar notes (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The OCR sat at a record low of .25% for much of the pandemic, but the central bank's now lifted it for the fourth-consecutive time since October 2021.

It comes as the bank fights soaring inflation, currently sitting at a 30-year high of 5.9%, with predictions it could go higher next week.

House prices are falling and a tight labour market is also playing into the central bank’s thinking.

Experts had predicted a rise of either .25 or .50 basis points.

New ZealandBusinessEconomy

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: New Zealand to move to Orange from 11.59pm tonight

2

9495 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 15 deaths reported

3

Live stream: Govt announces traffic lights decision

4

Decision on Covid traffic light settings to be revealed today

5

Covid-19: Traffic light review to be announced Wednesday

Latest Stories

Official cash rate hiked to 1.5% by Reserve Bank

Covid-19: New Zealand to move to Orange from 11.59pm tonight

Waipiro Bay cut off as Cyclone Fili lashes Tairāwhiti

Andrew McDonald named new coach of Australia men's cricket team

NZ Hercules departs on mission to help deliver aid to Ukraine

Related Stories

Fruit and vege prices up whopping 18% in a year - Stats NZ

Trust eroding in big banks - Consumer NZ survey

Burned out workers 5 times more likely to consider resigning

OCR rise likely amid 'runaway inflation' - economist