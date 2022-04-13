House prices tipped to drop in most major cities this year

Source: 1News

House price are tipped to drop in most major cities this year, experts surveyed by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) have predicted.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

The 12 experts surveyed in this month's Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey said Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin will see no rise in house prices, with most places seeing a reduction.

Hamilton and Wellington are forecast to have the largest drop, according to the experts.

Christchurch, meanwhile, has a neutral outlook.

READ MORE: Official cash rate hiked to 1.5% by Reserve Bank

Experts think Auckland will see a 2% drop in prices, with the median property price in a year being $1,225,000, a change of $25,000.

Hamilton will see a 3% price drop, with the median price becoming $824,500, a change of $25,500.

Tauranga will see a 2% drop, with the median price becoming $1,078,000, a change of $22,000.

Wellington will see a 3% drop, with the median price becoming $1,051,911, a change of $32,533.

The median price in Christchurch is expected to remain the same at $731,000.

Dunedin will see a 2% drop, with the median price becoming $671,300, a change of $13,700.

KiwiBank's Jarrod Kerr, one of the experts surveyed, said the housing market is now in retreat.

"Prices are beginning to decline in most regions. Because rising interest rates and regulatory changes - including loan-to value ratio (LVR) restrictions and the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) - are weighing on confidence."

New ZealandProperty

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: New Zealand to move to Orange in time for Easter

2

Official cash rate hiked to 1.5% by Reserve Bank

3

2 people charged with murder of Gisborne woman Maraea Smith

4

Bay of Plenty Police detail car models targeted in thefts

5

Covid-19: Hipkins defends rules that allow nightclub 'pashing'

Latest Stories

Court ruling on extradition to China a 'step back' – lawyer

Covid-19: Hipkins apologises over Orange mask rule mix up

Mt Ruapehu ski resort monitoring volcanic unrest

Ofa Tuungafasi's reaction to gruesome injury should inspire Blues

Actor and comic Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Related Stories

Experts call for compulsory ventilation systems in NZ homes

Largest ever investment into Māori housing appears to be on track

Sale of metre-wide piece of land sparks confiscation debate

'Rapid decline' in annual property price growth - QV