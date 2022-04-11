Pitch invader nailed in monster hit defends security guard

A pitch invader says "I got what I deserved" after she was hammered in a tackle by a security guard.

A pitch invader is tackled by a security guard during the round five NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels (Source: Getty)

Javon Johanson got her moment of fame during the Titans v Eels NRL match on Saturday, her run on the pitch coming to an abrupt halt thanks to a monster tackle by a security guard.

The tackle drew gasps from the players and those watching on, and the Titans said it was heavy-handed.

Johanson, however, had no issue with his actions.

"I got what I deserved. He was doing his job," she told 7 News.

She also told Triple M it looked worse than it was.

"The tackle was honestly fine. It was more so just how much air I got. That made it look so much worse.

"But he could have grabbed me and I would have fallen over."

Titans chairman Dennis Watt earlier said in his opinion the incident "could have been handled better" and a review was taking place with the stadium and security.

“You heard this collective intake of breath around the ground," he said.

“It did seem over the top and it put the intruder at real physical risk.”