NZ offers more help to Ukraine - What you need to know

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today outlined New Zealand's latest contribution as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

Here is what is being offered:

  • The deployment of an NZDF C-130H Hercules transport aircraft for two months to Europe, with 50 support personnel

  • They will assist with the transport of military hardware to the border - no NZ troops will enter Ukraine

  • A further eight-strong NZDF logistics team based in Germany will support the international donor coordination centre with the flow of aid and supplies to Ukraine

  • $7.5m will go to weapons and ammunition procurement by the UK

  • $4.1m will go to support commercial satellite access for Ukrainian intelligence

  • $1m will go to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

  • $500,000 will go to the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court

A local resident examines destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv.

A local resident examines destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

There are already nine intelligence staff assisting in the UK and Belgium, and NZ has previously pledged around $17m in support.

Flight deck of C-130H(NZ) Hercules aircraft

Flight deck of C-130H(NZ) Hercules aircraft (Supplied: NZDF)

New ZealandUK and EuropeDefence

Popular Stories

1

Person in ICU after drinking 'miracle' Covid-19 cure

2

Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp 'move on' after trial

3

Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

4

Auckland couple 'buzzing' after $8.5M Powerball win

5

Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Fili looms large

Latest Stories

Legal review launched into historic pay settlement for nurses

Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Fili looms large

Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp 'move on' after trial

Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

War in Ukraine: NZ to send Hercules aircraft, personnel to Europe

Related Stories

Jacinda Ardern banned from entering Russia over sanctions

Book has messages from Kiwi kids to welcome Ukrainian children

Government imposes further trade sanctions on Russia

Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles