NZ offers more help to Ukraine - What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today outlined New Zealand's latest contribution as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.
Here is what is being offered:
- The deployment of an NZDF C-130H Hercules transport aircraft for two months to Europe, with 50 support personnel
- They will assist with the transport of military hardware to the border - no NZ troops will enter Ukraine
- A further eight-strong NZDF logistics team based in Germany will support the international donor coordination centre with the flow of aid and supplies to Ukraine
- $7.5m will go to weapons and ammunition procurement by the UK
- $4.1m will go to support commercial satellite access for Ukrainian intelligence
- $1m will go to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
- $500,000 will go to the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court
There are already nine intelligence staff assisting in the UK and Belgium, and NZ has previously pledged around $17m in support.
