NZ offers more help to Ukraine - What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today outlined New Zealand's latest contribution as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

Here is what is being offered:

The deployment of an NZDF C-130H Hercules transport aircraft for two months to Europe, with 50 support personnel

They will assist with the transport of military hardware to the border - no NZ troops will enter Ukraine

A further eight-strong NZDF logistics team based in Germany will support the international donor coordination centre with the flow of aid and supplies to Ukraine

$7.5m will go to weapons and ammunition procurement by the UK

$4.1m will go to support commercial satellite access for Ukrainian intelligence

$1m will go to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

$500,000 will go to the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court

A local resident examines destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

There are already nine intelligence staff assisting in the UK and Belgium, and NZ has previously pledged around $17m in support.

