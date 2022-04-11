Labor leader stumbles on first day of Aus federal election

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Just one day into Australia's official election campaign, and Labor leader Anthony Albanese has suffered his first blunder.

Anthony Albanese.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

Albanese was asked by a reporter in Tasmania if he knew the official cash rate “off the top of his head”.

He dodged the question by replying, “we can do the old Q and A stuff over 50 different figures".

"The truth is that what they have said, the Reserve Bank, is that over the coming period, there will be multiple interest rate increases regardless of who is in government” he said.

However, shortly after he was asked what the national unemployment rate is, and failed to answer correctly.

“National unemployment rate at the moment is 5.4%, sorry, I’m not sure what it is.”

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows it's currently at 4%.

Later in the day, Albanese spoke to media again and said it was a “mistake”

READ MORE: Australian federal election confirmed for May 21

"I'm human, but when I make a mistake, I'll 'fess up to it and I'll set about correcting that mistake," he said.

"I won't blame someone else, I'll accept responsibility — that's what leaders do."

WorldAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Person in ICU after drinking 'miracle' Covid-19 cure

2

Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp 'move on' after trial

3

Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

4

Auckland couple 'buzzing' after $8.5M Powerball win

5

Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Fili looms large

Latest Stories

Legal review launched into historic pay settlement for nurses

Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Fili looms large

Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp 'move on' after trial

Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

War in Ukraine: NZ to send Hercules aircraft, personnel to Europe

Related Stories

Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

Queensland man drowns in golf course lake after drunken dare

Couple pulled from car moments before explosion near Perth

Full video: Morrison fronts after Australian election date confirmed