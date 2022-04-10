Jacinda Ardern to lead first trade mission since travel lockdown

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Singapore and Japan in April in New Zealand's first trade mission since closing the nation's borders.

Jacinda Ardern.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Ardern will be accompanied by the Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor and 13 other business leaders.

"New Zealand is open for business,” said Ardern.

“This first trade mission is part of our wider plan to reconnect with the world following the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's just over two years since Covid-19 hit New Zealand’s shores, prompting us to close the borders to protect lives and livelihoods.

"Now we must continue to reconnect with the world,” said Ardern.

The trade delegation will include representatives from Aotearoa's dairy, food and beverage, technology, tourism and renewable energy sectors.

In Singapore, Ardern will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and call on President Halimah Yacob.

She will also address key Singapore entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of a NZ hosted gala dinner.

At the request of the Singapore government the Ardern will also take part in a customary welcome ceremony and attend a Kūwaha unveiling at Gardens by the Bay as a symbol of the strong cultural ties between the two countries.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan, Ardern will, for the first time, meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

She will address the Japan-New Zealand Business Council, meeting with the nation's high profile business and industry leaders.

Ardern will also highlight New Zealand’s tourism and education sectors through events with Japanese media and education partners.

O’Connor said unlocking key markets is a pillar of New Zealand’s trade recovery strategy.

“Japan is New Zealand’s fourth largest trading partner.

"Our two-way trade totalled NZ$8.34 billion to the year ended December 2021.

“Singapore is our fifth largest with a total of NZ$6.56 billion in two-way trade over the same period.

“We will do everything we can to support our New Zealand businesses and exporters to gain further access, and deeper connections, within these important markets,” said O’Connor .

Ardern and her delegation will return on April 24.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Manufacturers 'caught unawares' by Gib shortage

2

Hamilton police investigate 2-year-old's 'unexplained' death

3

OCR rise likely amid 'runaway inflation' - economist

4

French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen face runoff

5

Experts call for compulsory ventilation systems in NZ homes

Latest Stories

Limping Tiger Woods posts his worst Masters performance

French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen face runoff

Full-scale Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine looming

Call for literacy approach which saw dyslexic boy thrive

OCR rise likely amid 'runaway inflation' - economist

Related Stories

Jacinda Ardern opens up on Covid toll - 'Sheer exhaustion'

Louisa Wall reveals depth of divide with Labour leadership

Green Party may scrap rule requiring male co-leader

New data shows Kiwis waiting longer for police help

Top Stories

Louisa Wall reveals depth of divide with Labour leadership

Jacinda Ardern opens up on Covid toll - 'Sheer exhaustion'

Co-governance: Tūhoe on what is and isn't working in Te Urewera

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts