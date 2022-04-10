Jacinda Ardern to lead first trade mission since travel lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Singapore and Japan in April in New Zealand's first trade mission since closing the nation's borders.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Ardern will be accompanied by the Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor and 13 other business leaders.

"New Zealand is open for business,” said Ardern.

“This first trade mission is part of our wider plan to reconnect with the world following the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's just over two years since Covid-19 hit New Zealand’s shores, prompting us to close the borders to protect lives and livelihoods.

"Now we must continue to reconnect with the world,” said Ardern.

The trade delegation will include representatives from Aotearoa's dairy, food and beverage, technology, tourism and renewable energy sectors.

In Singapore, Ardern will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and call on President Halimah Yacob.

She will also address key Singapore entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of a NZ hosted gala dinner.

At the request of the Singapore government the Ardern will also take part in a customary welcome ceremony and attend a Kūwaha unveiling at Gardens by the Bay as a symbol of the strong cultural ties between the two countries.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan, Ardern will, for the first time, meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will address the Japan-New Zealand Business Council, meeting with the nation's high profile business and industry leaders.

Ardern will also highlight New Zealand’s tourism and education sectors through events with Japanese media and education partners.

O’Connor said unlocking key markets is a pillar of New Zealand’s trade recovery strategy.

“Japan is New Zealand’s fourth largest trading partner.

"Our two-way trade totalled NZ$8.34 billion to the year ended December 2021.

“Singapore is our fifth largest with a total of NZ$6.56 billion in two-way trade over the same period.

“We will do everything we can to support our New Zealand businesses and exporters to gain further access, and deeper connections, within these important markets,” said O’Connor .

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern and her delegation will return on April 24.