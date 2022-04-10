Hamilton police investigate 2-year-old's 'unexplained' death

Source: 1News

Police are investigating a two-year-old girl's death in Hamilton.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

A spokesperson said people in a vehicle on Heaphy Terrace flagged police down to ask for help with an unresponsive child at about 11am on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she died on Saturday evening.

"At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained," the police spokesperson said.

Police said they were speaking to "a number of people" about the death.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday.

"Police extends its sympathies to the girl’s whānau at this difficult time."

A scene examination had been completed at the girl's home.

