All Blacks Sevens win thriller to face Fiji in Singapore cup final

The New Zealand Sevens team have staged a spectacular comeback against Ireland to make the final of the Singapore world series cup final against Fiji.

Akuila Rokolisoa breaks Irish hearts by scoring the match-winning try for the All Blacks Sevens to put them into the final. (Source: Getty)

The All Blacks Sevens had to dig deep for their quarter-final win over Samoa but that was nothing compared to their semifinal victory as the Irish, ahead by seven with seconds to go, scented their first ever sevens victory over New Zealand.

Instead, New Zealand got home 22-19 after Trael Joass scored with three seconds remaining, and then, after a superb re-start and take by Dylan Collier, Akuila Rokolisoa scored via a Tone Ng Shiu offload.

The key to New Zealand’s victory was the retention of possession because Ireland, who looked to slow the game whenever possible, did not appear comfortable without the ball, especially when their opponents attacked up the middle.

They got off to a good start when Jordan Conroy gassed Moses Leo down the left for a converted try, but New Zealand, heavily penalised in the first half, capitalised on an Irish mistake and Regan Ware showed a pair of brilliant feet to find some space and go in from 50m out. It was his 100th world series try.

Ireland led 7-5 at halftime, but their defence was creaking. Good work by Leroy Carter helped put Collier over as New Zealand took a 12-7 lead, but then it was the All Blacks Sevens’ turn to look a little fragile. They also had to cope with the loss of playmaker Andrew Knewstubb due to injury.

First, Terry Kennedy went over from close range after poor ruck defence from the Kiwis and then Gavin Mullen joined him on the score sheet.

Ireland were only seconds away from making history – not only have they never beaten New Zealand, they have also never made a gold medal final.

However, Joass went over near the right corner to keep New Zealand in it, and, while the conversion missed, Collier’s excellent work at the kick-off allowed his side to retain possession and hang on for the crucial score.

New Zealand, the Olympic silver medallists, have been out of the world series for 25 months due to the pandemic and warmed up for the tournament by basing themselves in Fiji.

Fiji, the Olympic gold medallists, qualified after beating Australia 19-12 in their semifinal.

The cup final is due to kick off at 11.28pm on Sunday.