6718 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 12 deaths

There are 6718 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday, with the deaths of 12 people with the virus also announced by the Ministry of Health.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

The 12 deaths stretch back over the past 17 days.

Of the deaths, one person was in their 40s, another was in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and three were over 90.

Eight people who died were from the Auckland region, two from the MidCentral DHB region, and one each from the Lakes DHB and Hawke's Bay areas.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 489.

Sunday's cases detected through PCR and rapid antigen tests are in Northland (344), Auckland (1202), Waikato (514), Bay of Plenty (300), Lakes (112), Hawke’s Bay (268), MidCentral (334), Whanganui (152), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (80), Wairarapa (84), Capital and Coast (458), Hutt Valley (249), Nelson Marlborough (228), Canterbury (1170), South Canterbury (118), Southern (819), West Coast (65), and unknown (6).

It brings the seven-day rolling average of daily cases to 10,543, a drop from last week's 13,543.

The number of active community cases as of Sunday is 73,785.

There are 604 people in hospital with the virus, including 22 in an intensive care or high dependency unit. About half of this group is in a hospital within the Auckland region.

The average age of people in hospital with Covid-19 is 59.

Thirty-one new cases were found at the border on Sunday.

On Saturday, 8531 new Covid-19 community cases were announced in New Zealand and 11 deaths over the past 14 days.