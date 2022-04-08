Tom Brady among stars backing Dan Carter charity ‘Kickathon’

NFL superstar Tom Brady was one of dozens of sporting stars to back Dan Carter’s 24-hour ‘Kickathon’ for charity.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion sent a video message in support of the All Blacks great, as he battled through the gruelling feat at Eden Park.

“That’s amazing…I don’t even think I could make two kicks in 24 hours, but I know you’ll dominate it like always do,” Brady said.

Not missing out on an opportunity to spruik his brand, the 44-year-old quarterback, who puts his longevity down to a commitment to pliability, said he’d send Carter some TB12 branded electrolytes.

David Beckham and a host of rugby stars including Bryan Habana also left video messages.

America’s Cup champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, as well as former All Blacks Ali Williams and Doug Howlett, were among local sports stars to pop down to Eden Park to support Carter.

Shortly before 2pm on Friday, 19 hours into the ‘Kickathon’, Carter had raised over $240,000 for clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific.