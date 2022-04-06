New data shows Kiwis waiting longer for police help

New data shows police response times around the country have become remarkably slower under the Labour-led Government.

The stats, obtained by National, show response times to serious crime have blown out in many districts since 2017.

In Auckland, officers arrived in 26 minutes or less 90% of the time in 2017. That time has now jumped out to one hour and 49 minutes this year.

In Northland, the figure has jumped from 31 minutes to one hour and 18 minutes, while in Waikato it's risen from 16 minutes to the best part of an hour.

It was no better in Bay of Plenty, where it has risen from 19 minutes to over 52.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the data left him "concerned" and he believed the public would also be concerned.

But Police Minister Poto Williams told 1News she wasn't sure what was going on and had no plans to find out.

Williams said she was "not over the detail" despite 1News having sent the details to her office, and described it as an "operational matter to the police".

"I think the questions need to go to the police," she told 1News when questioned about the long response times.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon described Williams as someone "at sea in her portfolio".

"What's really sad here is we're seeing police response times to serious crime doubling. In Auckland it's up 320%."

Police told 1News they were under the pump, with mental health callouts and family harm incidents taking up vast amounts of time. They also said they are and have been stretched for numbers with officers catching Covid-19 and manning MIQ.

"Since October 2017 the volume of family harm related incidents has increased by more than 50% and the attended mental health events by 50%. This increase has been particularly noticeable since the first Covid-19 lockdown period in March 2020," Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier said in a statement.

"The community's tolerance of family harm related events has decreased.This means we are now advised of more lower-level family harm related incidents. While this is positive and allows our staff the opportunity to intervene before an incident has a more serious outcome, it has led to an increase in calls for service.

"Our commitment to treating these family harm events thoroughly and dealing respectfully with people involved means they also take longer to attend.

"Policing by its very nature requires constant prioritisation of resources to respond to emergency demand, which is unpredictable and has peaks and troughs.

"We endeavour to respond to every emergency call-out as quickly as possible and appreciate the public’s expectation of fast response to emergency situations."