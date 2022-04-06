61 people involved in alleged offending at Gloriavale - police

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Police have identified 61 people as being involved in alleged offending at Gloriavale.

Operation Minneapolis was launched in July 2020 after claims of sexual abuse against women and children at the West Coast commune.

Police and Oranga Tamariki worked on the investigation, which has now finished.

In a statement to 1News, West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said primarily young people have been identified as being involved in alleged offending.

She said five people have been charged with a range of offences and remain before the court.

"The ongoing welfare of everyone in the community is Police's top priority.

"While Operation Minneapolis has concluded, Police have continued to investigate a range of alleged offending and have identified further lines of inquiry.

"A significant number of people have been identified and speaking with them will be an extensive process broken down into phases," Corner said.

The statement read that "Police are not in a position to provide further detail at this time".

