Taylor signs off Black Caps career with booming 6

Ross Taylor has signed off his incredible 16 year Black Caps career with a short, yet entertaining knock against the Netherlands at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

Ross Taylor departs the field after being dismissed in his final game for New Zealand. (Source: Photosport)

Taylor scored 14 off 16 deliveries as the Black Caps posted 333/8 in the first innings of the third and final ODI against the Dutch.

Taylor was given a standing ovation as he walked out to bat for the final time in international cricket, and received a fist bump by outgoing centurion Martin Guptill before he was welcomed to the crease with a guard of honour by the Netherlands.

The 38-year-old was rapped on the gloves very first ball, but shook off early nerves to get off the mark two deliveries later, slashing one past point.

Taylor looked in the mood to slam the ball around the park, and the crowd erupted when he slammed Logan van Beek over deep mid-wicket for six with a trademark cross-bat heave.

Van Beek got the last laugh shortly after though, as Taylor tried to repeat the shot, only to top edge it high into the sky and giving the bowler a comfortable catch.

Guptill and Will Young both plundered centuries to score the bulk of New Zealand's runs, as Taylor's dismissal began a middle-order collapse in the final 10 overs.

The pair combined for a partnership of 203 after Henry Nicholls was dismissed early. Guptill brought up his 17th ODI ton with a booming six over mid-off, but was caught behind off a short ball the very next over for 106.

Young also brought up his century - his second of the series - with a six, this time over long-on. He smashed two more boundaries before he was trapped in front for 120.

Michael Bracewell and Colin De Grandhomme failed to hang around for long, leaving Tom Latham, Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi to push New Zealand's total up to 333.