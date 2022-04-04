President Zelensky makes plea for peace in Grammys appearance

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Grammys in a pre-taped message urging viewers to share his plea for peace.

"The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars," he said.

“Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died and we’ll never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters but alive.

“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence."

He called for people to act, saying Ukraine's musicians "wear body armour instead of tuxedos".

"They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.

“We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence."

Zelensky urged viewers to "fill the silence with your music" and to "tell our story".

"Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can – any, but not silence – and then peace will come."

He also addressed the cities currently under siege by Russian armed forces.

“To all our cities the war is destroying – Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Maiurpol and others – they are legends already, but I have a dream of them living. And free – free like you on the Grammy stage.”

His message was followed by a performance of John Legend's single Free, featuring Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, whose sister is serving in the Ukraine army.