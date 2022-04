An assault charge has been made over the death of a 49-year-old man in Auckland on Sunday morning.

Police vehicles at the scene on Abiru Crescent, Favona. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to an address on Abiru Crescent in Favona just before 4am on Sunday.

Officers found a man critically injured and despite receiving medical attention, he died at the scene.

A 37-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday charged with assault.

Police say their homicide investigation is on-going and they haven’t ruled out laying further charges.