The 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from central Auckland on March 24 has been located.

Aria Bridger. (Source: 1News)

Police had been concerned for the welfare of Aria Bridger.

On Tuesday morning police say Aria was located "safe and well" on the North Shore on Monday night.

In a statement police say they "would like to extend our appreciation to those members of the public who contacted us with information and shared our appeals over the past week".