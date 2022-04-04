Dangerous driving reported as gang convoy travels from Auckland

Police say they are aware of a convoy of gang members causing disruption and driving dangerously as they travel through Counties Manukau, Auckland towards Port Waikato.

A motorcycle gang (file picture).

A motorcycle gang (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

"Following an earlier tangi, we have received numerous videos and images of the group, which capture dangerous driving and general disruption to the public," Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said in a statement.

"Police will be reviewing the footage, making inquiries and unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action."

Police say motorists in the area should plan for potential disruption.

"If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately."

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, you can call police on 105, or report it online, quoting job number P050134093.

New ZealandAucklandHamilton and Waikato

