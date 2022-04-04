Covid, weather and labour shortage hits Hawke's Bay apple growers

It's crunch time for apple growers as Hawke's Bay orchardists do it tough with a shortage of pickers, the impact of Covid and now the weather.

Entire crops of eve apples are being left to rot with growers facing their most challenging season in years.

Mark Simmonds, Yummy Fruit orchard manager, says he's worked in apple orchards for 30 years and has never seen it this tough.

"We don't grow apples to just end up on the ground; it's disheartening to see a crop like this that we are just going to walk away from.

"We spend a lot of time in orchards pruning and spraying; a lot of hard work goes into it," Simmonds said.

The Government recently increased the number of RSE workers allowed from 14,400 to 16,000, but Yummy Fruit owner Paul Paynter says they won't arrive in time to help the apple harvest.

"I think the Hawke's Bay industry will leave behind $100 million worth of potential export earrings.

"It's beyond crisis point. I'm not sure what the solution is now, we are defeated before we start."

The recent rain has added another setback to the industry.

NP Vesty Orchard owner Mark Vesty says the recent rain is devastating.

"It could be the nail in the coffin for some people. It's a high-risk industry, and we take our chances - we are a pretty resilient people, but we can only do so much."

However, the current season has provided some good opportunities for Tongan RSE workers who have been here through Covid.

Tongan workers sent support home to their families following the January tsunami and eruption.

RSE worker Suliana Fusikata said her earnings would help her rebuild her home.

"It's hard to be away from the family, but they all think we are doing okay. We can't make any money there now, so we can stay, make money and help.

"It took 14 years to build my house, and now I will have to start a new 14 years to rebuild," Fusikata said.