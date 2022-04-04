Couple at centre of Māori land occupation desperate for solution

A couple at the centre of a Māori land occupation in the Far North have met with those occupying their land in a bid to reach a solution.

They purchased the land 14 years ago unaware of its cultural significance. (Source: 1News)

The couple, who purchased the land more than 10 years ago, weren’t aware of its cultural significance until a local Hapū began camping on their property.

The section is in the coastal community of Ahipara at the southern end of 90 Mile Beach.

What was supposed to be a paradise to retire to, the beach side property has become a nightmare for the pair.

The sight has been occupied for six months, but for the first time the occupiers have met the owners.

The couple bought the section in 2008. Last year they had half of its pōhutukawa cut away to make space for their home.

This angered local Māori and sparked the occupation.

Far North Councillor Felicity Foy told 1News: “When this site was subdivided there was an original consent on the title which gave specific protection to that tree the environment court changed that and removed that protection from the tree.”

The couple sought assurance from the Far North District Council about the tree three times and had no idea the land was culturally significant.

The property’s owner Dr Cecil Williams said: “I understand where you guys are coming from. I want the same thing, I want this land to go back to the people. But I cannot lose this kind of money that I paid for this.”

He added, “you'd have to be crazy to buy land with actual claims on it that is a total no, no and if I knew any of that, that's my biggest regret”.

The property was purchased by the couple for $500,000 and that remains their asking price 14 years on.

Environmental activist Reuben Taipari said: “Money is of no interest to me, half a million 10 to 50 million I don't care, all I care is that my culture is protected.”

Te Rarawa Runanga said it appreciates the land needs to be purchased on behalf of Hapū in Ahipara and is exploring options to buy it.

1News understands the occupiers will be served with a trespass notice by the end of the week but police won’t confirm this, although they have spoken to the occupiers and said they’re considering their options.

The owners said they just want out so they can retire somewhere else.