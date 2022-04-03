Ross Taylor plays his 450th and final game for Black Caps today

For the past 16 years, fans of New Zealand cricket could feel safe in the knowledge that as long as Ross Taylor was still at the crease we were in with a shot.

Ross Taylor. (Source: Photosport)

Depending on what his team needed of him that day, Taylor could form the unbreakable backbone of a Black Caps innings and bat for session after session, or he could tear opposition teams to shreds with some of the most devastating and belligerent hitting ever produced by a New Zealand batter.

But always with good sportsmanship and a touch of class.

He's scored more runs for the Black Caps than anyone else in our cricketing history and has forever secured his place among our greatest ever players.

He told First Up's Nathan Rarere that ever since he picked up the bat as a five-year-old, all he wanted to do was play for Central Districts and the Black Caps.

"I mean it's a dream, you don't really think it's going to be a reality," he said.

"When I got to about 15 or 16 I thought, 'maybe I could give this a go'."

Growing up in rural Wairarapa helped.

"It's smaller and you can dominate at an early age. A lot of people would tell me 'Ross, you can't do that when you get to Under 15 level. You can't do that when you get to Under 17s. You won't be able to do that at international level'.

"I think things like that can motivate you and push you in a subconscious or conscious way."

Since his international debut in 2006, the game has evolved hugely both due to the ascendancy of T20 cricket and the tactics of the one and five-day forms of the game.

"I was a stroke maker so... I probably became a bit more accepted because of 20-20. So I think I was fortunate in that regard.

"At the same time I've had to learn along the way and deal with failures, success ... social media.

"The guys sort of laugh at me and call me a bit of a dinosaur. You know, now the guys watch Netflix and things where I always used to enjoy those sub-continent tours to get the pirated DVDs and things."

Prison Break was a favourite.

He said cricket's a game where you fail more than you succeed, especially as a batter. For that reason he feels blessed to have been mentored by some of our great older players, including Martin Crowe and Ian Smith.

"Learning for yourself to deal with failure and not let it eat you up, but at the same time you're going to have highs as well but not letting it get to you too much. Respect the game for what it is, but at the same time enjoy it.

"They had a big influence on me and I guess when you retire it's a nice way to thank those people but at the same time... I've enjoyed some of these youngsters coming through and hopefully I can nurture and mentor some of them."

Asked how he would like to be remembered as a cricketer, it's clear Taylor is not after plaques or accolades.

"For me it was just being a player that tries fight in as many situations as possible, gave it my all, played with a smile on my face and hopefully represented my country proudly and with a lot of respect.

"That's always what I wanted to do - play for my country. And hopefully that's something it'll be cool to be remembered for."

The Black Caps play the Netherlands in the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton at 2pm today (Monday).

Taylor is still keen to play for Central Districts in some capacity next summer.