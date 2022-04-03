Over 1000 hectares of vegetation on fire south of Invercargill

Fire crews are battling a vegetation blaze at Awarua Bay, south of Invercargill, which began on Saturday night.

Fire south of Invercargill. (Source: Fire and Emergency NZ)

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Mark Mawhinney said the fire is mostly burning on Department of Conservation land, in over 1000 hectares of manuka scrub and peat soils.

Mawhinney said the blaze was reported around 5.30pm on Saturday and is not yet contained.

Nine helicopters and four crews are at the scene.

Fire and Emergency will be carrying out an investigation into the cause of the fire and say it may take over a fortnight to fully-extinguish the blaze.

The public is asked to stay away from the Awarua Bay area.

Dean Whaanga, Kaiwhakahaere for Awarua Rūnaka, told Fire and Emergency that Awarua-Waituna is significant to Ngāi Tahu whānau and to the local community.

Awarua-Waituna is one of New Zealand’s largest remaining coastal wetland systems, one of five significant wetlands in DOC’s national Awarai Kākāriki wetlands restoration programme. It is home to many wading birds and other species.