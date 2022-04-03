NZ female sprinters smash national relay record

New Zealand's women's sprinters have been on a tear at the Australian Track & Field Championships in Sydney, breaking the national record for the 4x100m relay and claiming gold in several other events.

The team of Zoe Hobbs, Georgia Hulls, Rosie Elliot and Livvy Wilson smashed the 4x100m relay record on Sunday, running a rapid 44.05 seconds and lowering the bar previously set at 44.20.

It caps an incredible run of performances from New Zealand's female sprinters at the championships. Hobbs bagged another gold in the 100m, while Hulls won the 200m, and Isabel Neal also took out the 400m.

All three are in the same training team led by women's relay coach James Mortimer.