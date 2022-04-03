Mel Gibson's minder cuts TV interview short over slap question

Mel Gibson's media minder awkwardly cut short a live television interview after he was asked about Will Smith's slap on Chris Rock.

Actor-director Gibson was being interviewed about an upcoming film when Fox host Jesse Watters asked about the incident.

“You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career. I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?”

Gibson smiled, somewhat awkwardly, but his publicist wasn't having a bar of it, coming on the line and saying “hello Jesse, thank you – that’s our time".

Watters didn't give up, prompting a second interruption.

“Thank you, Jesse. Uh, we – that is our time.”

In 2016, Ricky Gervais brought up Gibson's 2006 drink-driving arrest and anti-Semitic comments on stage at the Golden Globes, as Gibson was preparing to present an award.