Auckland's Aotea Centre transformed after 4-year refurbishment

Auckland’s cultural landmark Aotea Centre has been transformed following a $67.5m, four-year refurbishment.

The first major revamp for the centre since it opened in 1990, the project was part of Auckland Council’s 10-year $133 million midtown regeneration programme ─ a series of development projects and street upgrades that will significantly revitalise the area.

Mayor Phil Goff says the refurbished Aotea Centre will attract visitors from Auckland, New Zealand and - once the borders reopen -around the world.

“Auckland’s midtown is already a significant cultural precinct, home to the Auckland Town Hall, The Civic, Aotea Square and Auckland Art Gallery,” he says.

“The refurbishment of this premier venue in the heart of our city will add to the area’s vibrancy once the new City Rail Link Aotea Station is complete, and bring tens of thousands of people to the area daily.”

Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill says the centre refurbishment has resulted in a modern, vibrant and versatile venue that can cater for a wide variety of events and experiences.

“This iconic building has a legacy of hosting world-class shows, conventions and events in Auckland for more than three decades. With this redevelopment, we can proudly place Aotea – Te Pokapū Aotea Centre on the global stage, along with the very best Aotearoa has to offer.”

Some of the new additions to the centre include usable balcony spaces, an upgrade of all convention spaces, new lighting, floor and wall treatments, a new ticket office, upgraded bar areas and a new main entrance.

A large-scale digital art installation by renowned multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana features in the centre’s refreshed foyers. The work tells the story of Ranginui and Papatūānuku on two 65 square metre screens that can be viewed from three levels.

