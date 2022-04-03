8810 Covid cases on Sunday, 18 deaths over last 5 days

There are 8810 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 690 people in hospital with the virus, including 26 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is an increase on Saturday's hospitalisations of 678, with four less people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 18 Covid-related deaths. They had died over the past five days, but were only recently notified to the ministry.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Of the 18 people who have died, one each were from Whanganui, Hawke's Bay, the Wellington region and the Southern DHB area, two each were from Northland and Canterbury, three were from Waikato and seven were from the Auckland region.

One person was in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were over 90.

Twelve were men and six were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 396.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 20.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (385), Auckland (1555), Waikato (729), Bay of Plenty (414), Lakes (226), Hawke’s Bay (420), MidCentral (502), Whanganui (222), Taranaki (342), Tairāwhiti (102), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (635), Hutt Valley (389), Nelson Marlborough (364), Canterbury (1463), South Canterbury (172), Southern (735) and West Coast (57).

The location of seven cases is unknown.

The ministry said 8624 of Sunday's cases were detected through RATs and 186 through PCR tests. A total of 2142 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 16,239 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 94,780. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 13,543, a fall from 13,804 on Saturday.

There are also 31 new cases at the border, the ministry announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, 11,593 community cases were announced.