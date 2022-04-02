Person in 30s among 23 Covid-related deaths

A person in their 30s is among the 23 people announced as dying with Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health.

A doctor taking a nasal swab. (Source: istock.com)

The news brings the total number of deaths aged between 30 to 39 to seven.

The age group make up approximately 18% of all Covid-19 cases.

The 23 deaths reported Saturday include people who have died over the past five days but were only recently notified to the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2021, the ministry recorded the nation's youngest death from the virus, when a child aged 0-9 tested positive "post-death".

Saturday's announcement brings the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 18, and the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 378.

In Saturday's statement, the ministry said that recorded deaths due to the virus continue to be a daily occurrence, "despite the number of community cases declining in many parts of the country."

"Sadly, this is not unexpected."

Of the other deaths reported on Saturday, two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, 13 in their 80s, and five were over 90.

One was from Northland, seven from the Auckland region, two from Lakes DHB, two from MidCentral, seven from the Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from Canterbury, and two from Southern.

Twelve were male and 11 were female.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 678 people in hospital with the virus, including 30 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.