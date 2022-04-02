1000 hectares of vegetation on fire south of Invercargill

Fire crews are battling a vegetation blaze at Awarua Bay, south of Invercargill, which began on Saturday night.

Fire south of Invercargill. (Source: Fire and Emergency NZ)

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Mark Mawhinney said the fire is mostly burning on Department of Conservation land, in about 1000 hectares of manuka scrub and peat soils.

Mawhinney said the blaze was reported around 5.30pm on Saturday and is not yet contained.

Six helicopters and four crews are at the scene.

Fire and Emergency will be carrying out an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the public is asked to stay away from the Awarua Bay area.