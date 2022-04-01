Review into Black Ferns' culture enters 'final stages'

New Zealand Rugby have advised they are in the final stages of their review into the culture and environment of the Black Ferns and will release it publicly early this month.

Black Ferns react after their second Test against England. (Source: Photosport)

An independent review into the Black Ferns' culture was launched last December after veteran Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said comments made by coach Glenn Moore over the years had impacted her mental health.

Ngata-Aerengamate alleged in a social media post Moore had made comments to her during her time in the squad including that she didn't deserve to be in the team and was only selected to play the guitar.

NZR responded at the time with a four-person review panel led by employment lawyer Phillipa Muir, who also led the 2018 cultural review of New Zealand Football.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. (Source: Photosport)

NZR said Friday the panel are in the "final stages" of completing the review.

"It is due to be made public early this month," NZR said.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns will continue with their scheduled training camp next week as they begin preparations for this year's Rugby World Cup on home soil.