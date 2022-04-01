New Counties coach making most of life after dying at training

<p>Janet Jackson, Katie Perry, the Rolling Stones and… Counties Manukau Rugby?</p> <p>Believe it or not, linking them together is a Patumāhoe local who literally came back from the dead and is now about to lead his province in one of sport's great comeback stories.</p> <p>Reon Graham has roots firmly sown in the soil of Counties rugby as one of the most successful coaches in the club scene.</p> <p>Graham told 1News Manukau has always been home.</p> <p>“I was born in the local Pukekohe hospital, four days apart from my wife so we're both locals,” Graham said.</p> <p>“We looked at moving away a few times but all our family is here and all our kids are here so wouldn't go anywhere else really.”</p> <p>But all of that vanished for a moment when Graham died on the training pitch in front of his players in 2012.</p> <p>“They sort of saw my lying there,” he said.</p> <p>“I was lucky that a couple of the boys responded really quickly with CPR.”</p> <p>One player ran to the volunteer fire station and grabbed a defibrillator before emergency services arrived.</p> <p>“More shocks in the ambulance - they reckon about 10 or 12 minutes or something before they got me back.”</p> <p>Graham said he’s alive thanks to two open heart surgeries, a defibrillator implant that's been triggered twice and the players who were that fateful day.</p> <p>“If it wasn't for all these people around and the way that it happens I wouldn't see my grandkids growing up. I wouldn't see my daughters get married and all those milestones.”</p> <p>Ten years on, Graham is set to make milestones of his own too with the long-serving Patumāhoe coach taking over Counties Manukau's NPC team.</p> <p>The appointment is being viewed as a nod to all grassroots coaches at a time many jobs are going to former big name players with little experience – although Graham’s experience is unlike anything the NPC has ever seen.</p> <p>“I've worked in the music industry for thirty years now,” he said.</p> <p>The Universal Music sales director has hung out with the likes of MC Hammer, the Beastie Boys, Ben Harper and more.</p> <p>“I started off selling records and a few CDs and 30 years later I'm selling records and a few CDs.” </p> <p>Throw in a stint with the Croatian sevens team and it's clear this is not your everyday coach.</p> <p>“All my experiences through dying and all of that I suppose, I'm just lucky to be here to give it a crack.”</p> <p>His wife Steph said she’s proud to see him making the most of his second shot.</p> <p>“My grandfather coached Counties many years ago and my father was a counties player,” she said.</p> <p>“He passed away about 14 months ago and he would just, I so wish he was here to see him - it's in our family, Counties blood.”</p> <p>Counties blood pumped by the still-beating heart of Reon Graham. </p>