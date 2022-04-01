Lydia Ko makes strong start in first LPGA major of 2022

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is off to a strong start in her first LPGA major of the year, sitting in a six way tie for fourth after the opening round.

Lydia Ko at the Tournament of Champions.

Ko shot four-under for the round with five birdies and a bogey at the Chevron Championship at the Mission Hills course in California.

The world No.3's efforts put her two shots shy of the lead held by American Jennifer Kupcho and Australia's Minjee Lee at six under.

Ko entered Friday having just recovered from a Covid-19 infection but with the goal of finishing inside the top 10.

Such a result isn't out of Ko's reach given both her form last year and history at Missions Hills with the 24-year-old owning the course record.

Ko also won on the course as a teenager and finished as runner-up last year with the lowest final round score in LPGA major championship history.

