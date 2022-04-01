Ko falls down leaderboard after second round struggles

Lydia Ko has fallen off the pace at the first LPGA major of the year after a tough second round at the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills in California on Saturday.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Ko entered the second round in a six-way tie for fourth after a strong opening round four-under 68 but the world No.3 fell down the leaderboard to a tie for 18th with a one-over 73.

The Kiwi golfer started the day strong with two birdies in her first seven holes but things slowly started going downhill when she bogeyed the par-three eighth hole, followed by three more bogeys on the back nine.

Ko had one birdie on the back nine with a composed effort on the 10th but her day was summarised with her final hole of the day where she missed a close par putt on the 18th.

Ko could fall further back with several players still on the California course chasing Japanese leader Hinako Shibuno at nine-under overall.

Entering the event having just recovered from Covid-19, Ko set herself a goal of a top 10 finish.