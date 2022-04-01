Ko falls down leaderboard after second round struggles

Lydia Ko has fallen off the pace at the first LPGA major of the year after a tough second round at the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills in California on Saturday.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Florida.

Ko entered the second round in a six-way tie for fourth after a strong opening round four-under 68 but the world No.3 fell down the leaderboard to a tie for 18th with a one-over 73.

The Kiwi golfer started the day strong with two birdies in her first seven holes but things slowly started going downhill when she bogeyed the par-three eighth hole, followed by three more bogeys on the back nine.

Ko had one birdie on the back nine with a composed effort on the 10th but her day was summarised with her final hole of the day where she missed a close par putt on the 18th.

Ko could fall further back with several players still on the California course chasing Japanese leader Hinako Shibuno at nine-under overall.

Entering the event having just recovered from Covid-19, Ko set herself a goal of a top 10 finish.

