$6 million more given for Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

New Zealand is giving a further $6 million to support humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in the hopes of preventing famine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta made the announcement on Saturday as part of the Afghanistan Conference 2022.

The conference is a high-level pledging event aimed at securing financial support to address Afghanistan's humanitarian needs this year.

It was co-hosted by UN Secretary General António Guterres and the governments of the UK, Germany, and Qatar.

Mahuta said the government remains deeply concerned about the severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"The levels of severe food insecurity facing Afghan communities are dire, with 8.7 million Afghans at risk of famine-like conditions this year," she said.

Mahuta said $3 million will be provided through the World Food Programme and $3 to the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The additional $6 million brings New Zealand's support to $12 million since August last year.

"We need to ensure that we do not lose sight of the scale and severity of humanitarian need in Afghanistan in light of new and emerging crises elsewhere around the globe," Mahuta said.

"We will continue to stand with international partners in expressing our concern about Afghanistan's humanitarian and human rights situation, particularly for women and girls."

New Zealand's efforts to assist citizens, permanent residents and Afghan visa holders is ongoing. Since August 2021, more than 1450 people have arrived in Aotearoa.

