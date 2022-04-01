15 more Covid-related deaths in last 2 days in NZ

There have been 17 more deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand over the past 7 days, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Baricitinib, a medicine used to treat Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

It includes 15 deaths in the past two days.

The ministry said the delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Two people were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were over 90, the ministry said.

Seven were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Wellington, one was from Canterbury, one was from the West Coast, and two were from Southern.

Fifteen were male and two were female.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time," the ministry said.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 355 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 17.

There were 13,475 Covid-19 community cases to report on Friday.