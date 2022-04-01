13,475 new Covid cases on Friday, 17 deaths reported

There are 13,475 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

Covid-19 testing station. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

17 more people with the virus have died, the ministry has reported today. The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past seven days, including 15 in the past two days.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 355 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting on Friday, 7 were from the Auckland region; 2 were from Waikato and 2 were from Southern.

Bay of Plenty, Lakes DHB, Hawke’s Bay, the Wellington region, Canterbury and the West Coast have all reported one new death.

Of those who died, 2 people were in their 50s, 4 people were in their 60s, 5 people were in their 70s, 3 were in their 80s and 3 were over-90.

Fifteen were male and two were female.

There are 764 people in hospital with the virus, 31 of those are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

This is a decrease of 66 on Thursday's hospitalisations, with 5 more people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (563), Auckland (2,392), Waikato (1,182), Bay of Plenty (688), Lakes (355), Hawke’s Bay (712), MidCentral (774), Whanganui (332), Taranaki (526), Tairāwhiti (172), Wairarapa (155), Capital and Coast (876), Hutt Valley (483), Nelson Marlborough (578), Canterbury (2,122), South Canterbury (267), Southern (1,243), West Coast (56); Unknown (5).

13,131 of the new cases were diagnosed using a rapid antigen test, while 344 of the new cases were detected using a PCR.

3,427 PCR and 26,996 RAT tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.