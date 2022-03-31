'Savage' Hastings dairy assault fractures victim's cheek

A man has been charged following an assault in a Hastings dairy earlier this week.

A customer was allegedly assaulted inside a dairy on Gordon Road at around 11am on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said in a statement.

The customer suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, and a concussion.

“This was a savage, unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public going about his daily business,” de Lange said.

The victim, an RSE worker, remains in hospital while he recovers from his injuries.

"In addition to the serious impact this incident has had on the victim, I’m aware it has also affected the victim’s colleagues, and our wider RSE community.

“I want to reassure them that this was an isolated event and the offender has been located and will be held to account for his actions.”

A 32-year-old man is has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

