Push for birthing mums to be allowed more support people

Women aren't getting the support they need during labour because of rules that limit the number of support people at births, an Auckland midwife has claimed.

In Auckland, all hospitals in the north, west and south have a one-person limit but Auckland Hospital allows two. 1News understands the one-person limit is the norm around the country.

Birth support people limits "are not specifically a requirement under the Red setting" and are set individually by each district health board (DHB) Director General of Health Caroline McElnay told media on Tuesday.

"It will be based on how their particular birthing unit operates and the flow of people through that but it's predominantly there to keep patients safe as well and helping to protect staff from infection [with Covid-19]."

McElnay said high vaccination rates mean restrictions "are continuing to decrease" but it's up to a woman's lead maternity carer to advise what the rules are.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said on March 17 Auckland was "coming off" its Omicron peak. And Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank on Wednesday said he thinks cases of the virus in Canterbury have also peaked.

Counties Manukau DHB midwife Sarina Paterson believes one person is insufficient support.

"Only having one support person limits the amount of support that person can give when they are themselves feeling exhausted or overwhelmed by the experience."

Paterson says a woman's first labour is about 12 hours long on average, and wants to see a relaxing of the rules so more people can attend a birth.

"Women want their mums or mother figures there as well as their partners. The husband or partner is the other half of the baby and obviously they need to be there.

"I think two support people is satisfactory. Sometimes you can have a full room of non-productive support people and I think two would be great. For some women, it's the scariest moment of their life, to have the comfort of their loved ones supporting them is invaluable."

'The rules need to be the same'

A birth photographer based in Auckland started a petition earlier this week calling for an increase. Hallie Campbell of NZ Birth Stories told 1News she's seen a massive increase of women choosing home births because they don't like the limits.

More than 11,000 people have signed her petition, including a woman who didn't have the support she needed when her baby died during labour.

Campbell thinks allowing at least two support people would be reasonable.

"I think the rules need to be the same across all DHBs, even if they need to rapid antigen test them to mitigate risk."

She says the rules don't make sense, especially when gathering limits and mandates are about to be lifted.

"All these restrictions are being eased around the country, we are allowed to go on planes and public transport together, but only allowed one support person for the biggest event in our life."

Associate Minister of Health, Ayesha Verrall said on Wednesday, it's important labouring mothers "have the support they need."

"There is scope for us to make sure we are giving all the guidance to DHBs about factors to take into account so an enabling approach is taken and I'm working with officials on that now."