Officer’s punching, kneeing of man in during arrest not justified

Source: 1News

A police officer used excessive force in the arrest of a man in Auckland in 2020, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

Footage capturing the arrest of a man on Hopetoun Street on 21 June 2020.

Footage capturing the arrest of a man on Hopetoun Street on 21 June 2020. (Source: 1 News)

The man was arrested on 21 June, 2020 after being disturbed by police while tagging a Hopetoun Street wall in the central city.

He ran away but was soon found but resisted arrest while being taken to the ground and handcuffed.

During the arrest he was punched twice to the head by an officer who believed he may have been holding weapons.

The man was also kneed to the head by the same officer, who thought he was trying to grab hold of the equipment on his duty belt, which included a Taser and pepper spray.

The man suffered a number of injuries, which saw him end up in hospital. He later claimed he was racially profiled because he is Māori.

The IPCA, which has just been able to release its findings because legal proceedings linked to the case wrapped up in February, says while they found no evidence that officers profiled him or used excessive force because of his ethnicity, mistakes were made.

The Authority found that while taking the man to the ground and arresting him was justified, punching and kneeing him wasn’t.

“These uses of force were disproportionate to the risk posed by the man, and excessive,” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

Police have acknowledged the IPCA’s findings, saying that the situation was “volatile and dynamic”.

The officers involved remain members of the police.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

National investigating troll account that targeted women

2

Person found dead inside burnt out caravan near Kaitaia

3

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

4

Oscars: Jim Carrey sickened by Will Smith's standing ovation

5

Esteemed Māori leader Dr Moana Jackson dies

Latest Stories

Analysis: What Air NZ deal means for taxpayers and travellers

Officer’s punching, kneeing of man in during arrest not justified

Barcelona host record 92,000 fans for women's football match

Shaun Johnson 'more than likely' to return against Broncos

National investigating troll account that targeted women

Related Stories

Ex-Dilworth tutor gets home detention for abusing two boys

'They will do it again' - Mum's fears as Auckland attack leaves teen in coma

Recruiter allows migrants to work on site in breach of visas

11-year-old Alisa Pham becomes AUT's youngest ever student