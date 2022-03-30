Memorial to highlight best of 'authentic' Warne - Eddie McGuire

<p>Shane Warne's memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground promises to celebrate all the "extraordinary" parts of the Australian star's life - not just his cricket - TV presenter Eddie McGuire says.</p> <p>McGuire, who will be the master of ceremonies, spoke to 1News ahead of Warne's memorial on Wednesday evening at 9pm NZT and promised the event will bring both tears of joy and grief.</p> <p>"What we're trying to do is pull together strands of this extraordinary life of Shane Warne," McGuire said.</p> <p>"We've got some of the greatest artists in the history of music, some of the greatest cricketers, sportspeople, entertainers, friends, common friends if you like who were just his friends that played poker.</p> <p>"This was a guy who would eat in a three-star Michelin restaurant with Elton John and Mick Jagger and then order in a pizza.</p> <p>"But there will also be the poignancy of the eulogies given by his father, brother and three children."</p> <p>The cricketing world was left grieving earlier this month when Warne suddenly died due to a heart attack in Thailand.</p> <p>McGuire said the colourful cast turning out in Melbourne to honour Warne perfectly reflected him.</p> <p>"He was authentic and people gravitated to him," he said.</p> <p>"He was a genuinely good person."</p> <p>McGuire added the ceremony would culminate in the southern stand of the MCG officially being renamed after the late spinner.</p>