Kyrgios yells at umpire, smashes racket in Miami meltdown

Nick Kyrgios has had another monumental meltdown, losing his cool, losing his way and eventually losing all respect in an ugly defeat at the Miami Open.

Against the almost saintly Jannik Sinner, the Australian let himself down once more with a display of garrulous petulance and contemptuous treatment of umpire Carlos Bernardes.

Kyrgios was just one more outburst from being defaulted in the match but after being penalised a game at the start of the second set, he went down snarling anyway, 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in the round of 16.

It was the second tournament in a row in the US where the volcanic Australian has exited amid sorry scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It followed on from the NZ$36,000 fine the serial offender was issued when his racquet almost hit a ball boy after he smashed it into the court while yelling an obscenity after his Indian Wells loss to Rafael Nadal.

His latest exit exhibited all the hallmarks of Kyrgios once again feeling the world was against him, as he moaned from the start about the state of the court, about the "worst" US crowd and about Brazilian umpire Bernardes being unable to control proceedings.

The sadness, as so often, was that his behaviour spoiled some thrilling tennis with the 20-year-old Sinner working wonders to blank out the noise surrounding Kyrgios and to play a consummate match.

Perhaps the Italian's composure as clearly the better player on the day only irritated Kyrgios further as he launched a familiar war with the crowd, muttering at one changeover: "The crowd's the worst, everyone's just the worst."

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his game at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

It was, to be fair to Kyrgios, a bit of a circus, with one spectator making his way onto the court to try to get a selfie, but he only succeeded in adding fuel to the fire.

Being outplayed in the opening set tiebreaker, Kyrgios turned his attack to Bernardes, telling him: "You have absolutely no idea how to control this crowd, pretty sad..."

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kyrgios started talking further about him, Bernardes gave him his second code violation, which meant a point penalty for the Australian and put him set point down.

At the end of the set which the Australian conceded with a double fault, Kyrgios screamed wildly at the umpire, asking how it could have been unsportsmanlike conduct as he was talking only to a friend in the crowd.

To which Bernardes, by now understandably growing more irritated, said: "You were talking about me."

Kyrgios responded by asking to speak to a tournament official before he smashed his racquet several times against his bag and on to the hardcourt — with Bernardes this time issuing a game penalty against him.

It was a decisive moment as Kyrgios was to serve in that opening game of the second stanza.

It marked a dispiriting end to the Australian men's singles challenge in Miami.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who'd had such an excellent tournament, went out 6-4 6-4 to second-seeded Alexander Zverev while suffering what appeared to be an injury to his right shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their singles' ills, hours later Kyrgios and Kokkinakis teamed up to steamroll their way into the doubles semi-finals by dispatching third-seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-5 6-2.

The Special K's — the Australian Open doubles champions — are now 9-1 in 2022.