King sets up quarter-final clash with Comm Games rival

New Zealand squash ace Joelle King has marched into the quarter-finals of the women's British Open with a dominant win on Thursday morning.

Joelle King and Sarah-Jane Perry during the 2018 Commonwealth Games final. (Source: Getty)

King dispatched Egypt's Nada Abbas 11-3, 11-3, 11-7 in just 28 minutes to book a match-up with Britain's fourth seed Sarah-Jane Perry on Saturday.

"Nada is an up and coming superstar, it’s my first day on the glass court so there's a bit of a transition but I thought from the first serve, that I aced, I calmed down and I thought I played the court really well," King said.

"I just enjoy these stages and being out here. I live in Bristol so playing in England is like a second home for me.

"I've got [coach] Hadrian [Stiff] here. It's just nice to be playing here in front of some familiar faces."

Saturday's match could be a preview of what's to come for fifth-seeded King at the Commonwealth Games with the pair expected to contest medals in Birmingham.

King overcame Perry in a five-set thriller to claim gold in the singles' event at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast while also taking gold in the doubles alongside Amanda Landers-Murphy.

Fellow Kiwi and men's world No.1 Paul Coll will be back in action in the third round of the men's British Open on Friday when he faces Frenchman Gregoire Marche, the world No 11.