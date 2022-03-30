14 more people died with Covid-19 in past 6 days

Fourteen people have died with Covid-19 in the past six days in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A file image of Covid-19 under an electron microscope. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML)

It brings the total number of publicly-reported deaths of people with the virus to 317 since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average of reported deaths is 15 - no change from Tuesday.

Of the 14 deaths reported on Wednesday, five people were in their 70s, six in their 80s and three were in their 90s.

There were four deaths each in Auckland and Waikato, and one each from Lakes, Wellington, Nelson Marlborough, Canterbury, South Canterbury and Southern regions.

"I do want to extend sympathies to everybody involved," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

In the 24 hours to Wednesday, there were 15,918 new Covid-19 cases in the community.